Impressed?
"Toral ultimately chose to test all three VkQuake games due to their readily available source code and Linux support. If you're not familiar with VkQuake, it just like regular Quake except it relies on Vulkan for rendering instead of OpenGL.
VkQuake mainly needed input attachments and compute shaders that the Igalia team had recently completed. VkQuake 3 needed additional optional Vulkan features that Toral already had available. The project ended with all three editions running successfully on the Pi 4 using the new Vulkan V3DV driver."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/quake-running-on-raspberry-pi-4-vulkan-driver-update
