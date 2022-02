been running a qnap ts-451 for about 7-8 years and looks to have completely died on me. (not sure how easy it will be to get the data off) but i am looking for better home nas alternative. any better DIY alternatives. my main needs are just file storage and for drive failure redundancy and maybe remote access from mobile device. Access to hot swap drives is a plus. dont need anything power hungry and ihave access to mount it to a 2u case to a rack