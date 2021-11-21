Q9650 vid 1.30 Oced 3.8G DDR3 1333 long term statistics

Regards to all from Greece.May of 2021, I did upgrade my Q6600 and got an Q9650, as assistance because I was looking for a bit more horsepower for playing Battlefield V.Q9650 shown as much better CPU, as it has higher internal transistors count, and delivered performance this is not coming from plain MHz increase.ASUS P5QC this is another special product, P45 of third gen, supporting DDR3 1333 and even DDR3 1600 = 400FSB.MSI GTX 1060 OC 6GB ( iGAMER), this is another upgrade in the period of chip shortages, but I were lucky, not an overpriced buy.In summary, I am using my system for 80% productivity 20% Gaming.Battlefield V shown to be not that forgiving at the old and badly configured hardware.Today I am happy and proud, that my ASUS P5QC along the highest in speed component upgrades, this able to deliver sufficient performance.Only downside this is max DDR3 size support, it needs DDR3 low density, and 2x4GB this is the limit.In my surprise Gskill DDR3 1333 CL9 this can do much more at 400 strap, 3.6GHz 100% stable.Now I am testing even higher FSB, long story in short I have to settle to lower FSB that RAM can do at 1.65V, and now I am at 423FSB CPU 3.807 MHz.I am now looking for statistics from people with similar setup (stability over gaming).CPU cooling this is made due the most excellent setup, Prolimatech ARMAGEDDON dual 14mm Fans.I will demonstrate system screenshots if this topic become an interesting conversation.