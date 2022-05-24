Python Scapy + C question

0xdeadbeef
n00b
- Joined
- May 24, 2022
- Messages
- 1
Hi there
I‘m trying to investigate the next task: I created a DNS template packet with Scapy, and save it into pkt.bin file. „template“ means here that I have fields filled with „bbbbb“ „aaaaa“ etc
Now I want to send packets with C code, just to make the process faster than it would be with python scapy. To do this I plan to read the packet template with C code, and edit it, e.g change „bbbbb“ to real IP address in cycle, and then send.
Does anyone could help me how can I read the template packet with Tracking the required „bbbbb“ positions?
hexdump -C displays the packet without some strings, and it seems that I did not write the proper fields.. but they were, of course, scapy opens the template packet in the right way, and displays its content.
