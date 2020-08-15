PWM flickering vs. refresh type display flickering

xykreilon
Hi, I have a question regarding flickering.
Why is PWM flickering noticeable (either visually or through latent issues like nausea, headache, etc.) when less than or equal to around 500Hz, despite flickering from the refresh rate of "refresh type" displays (CRT, strobbing LCD/OLED, etc.) being hard to perceive and/or be strained from past about a 75Hz refresh rate?
