You might clarify what fans you are actually talking about, as PF240 is the model number of an AIO, not a fan. Your signature says you are using a Corsair H105, is that still true?



With push-pull it is a good idea to put at least a bit of thought into what fans you use. You don't want the fans to fight each other. The best results are usually to use high static-pressure fans as your push fans and high airflow fans as your pull fans. What you really don't want is a pull fan that actually impedes the airflow of your push fan in any way, so the idea of using "slim" fans as your pull fans doesn't sound very good.



How much it will help depends on what you need help with. In some cases you will be temperature limited more by the ability of your cooling block to dissipate the heat into the coolant and/or how fast your pump is pumping the coolant, in which case extra fans on the radiator won't help much. If your coolant is actually heating up significantly, then it might help. It's also worth considering the effects on your overall case airflow.



Push-Pull shouldn't necessarily be noisier than just using push or pull fans. You want to make sure that you don't have oscillation noise caused by mismatched fans. A push-pull config can reduce noise from turbulence as the air flows through the radiator fins, and can allow you to use a less aggressive fan curve to achieve the same airflow. That can compensate for the increased number of fans.