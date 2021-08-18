pump noise D5

I have a dual D5 pump/reservoir. I have kept the pumps running on 5 for years. My fans were Gentle Typhoon AP-15s and pretty loud so I've never noticed the pump noise. Recently I replaced all my fans with Noctua AF-12x25s and now my computer is very quiet so for the first time I can hear the pumps. I noticed one of the pumps makes a faint oscillation sound at 5, and when I turn it to 3 it rattles, and when I turn it to 2 I can't hear anything. It may have been making this sound the whole time I've had it (7 years?) but I've never been able to notice because of the fan noise. I haven't seen any debris in the loop in all the times I've changed the water.



A few questions:

1.Does this oscillation sound indicate a problem?

2. If I have one pump on setting 2, can the other pump remain at 5 or should they both be the same speed?

3. What speed should I leave my pumps on?