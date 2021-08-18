pump noise D5

A

allen5055

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2012
Messages
1,481
I have a dual D5 pump/reservoir. I have kept the pumps running on 5 for years. My fans were Gentle Typhoon AP-15s and pretty loud so I've never noticed the pump noise. Recently I replaced all my fans with Noctua AF-12x25s and now my computer is very quiet so for the first time I can hear the pumps. I noticed one of the pumps makes a faint oscillation sound at 5, and when I turn it to 3 it rattles, and when I turn it to 2 I can't hear anything. It may have been making this sound the whole time I've had it (7 years?) but I've never been able to notice because of the fan noise. I haven't seen any debris in the loop in all the times I've changed the water.

A few questions:
1.Does this oscillation sound indicate a problem?
2. If I have one pump on setting 2, can the other pump remain at 5 or should they both be the same speed?
3. What speed should I leave my pumps on?
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,382
I'm having a difficult time assessing it without hearing it, but yeah, pumps do make noise even when new. If it is particularly bad it could be indicative of a problem, but otherwise it is just normal.

You can try to minimize it by decoupling the pump from the case as much as possible. You can use rubber bushings, or any number of methods for this.

I did, and never got mine quiet enough for my liking, so I switched out the pumps for pwm controlled units, and now use my Aquacomputer to only crank up the pumps when necessary based on loop temp.
 
S

StandartBlitz

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2021
Messages
55
Disclaimer - I have never worked with a custom water cooler but know a bit about fluid dynamics and mechanics.
What kind of pump do you have? In case it is a centrifugal pump it could air bubbles or a bad bearing. On a positive displacement pump it could be a broken rotor (or how ever they are called) or also the bearing.
If the pumps are in parallel or two independent cycles it shouldn't be a problem running them on different speeds. Although I would suggest you to further investigate the cause since you would not like a pipe failure as a worst case scenario :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top