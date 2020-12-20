PSU with fan off mode

I'm looking for a PSU that turns off it's fan bellow a certain temperature / load level. I've found a few Seasonics that supposedly have a silent mode, but it seems to me that it's not a true fanless mode, just very low rpm. They say it's virtually silent, well I don't want virtually, I want actually silent. I'm very sensitive to noise.



I only need it for a home server, so it doesn't need to be super high capacity 450-500W would already be overkill for the purpose but I suppose I won't find this feature on any lesser units.