PSU with fan off mode

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
11,561
I'm looking for a PSU that turns off it's fan bellow a certain temperature / load level. I've found a few Seasonics that supposedly have a silent mode, but it seems to me that it's not a true fanless mode, just very low rpm. They say it's virtually silent, well I don't want virtually, I want actually silent. I'm very sensitive to noise.

I only need it for a home server, so it doesn't need to be super high capacity 450-500W would already be overkill for the purpose but I suppose I won't find this feature on any lesser units.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top