I'm building a new PC with i7-12700k and my EVGA 3080. According to several PSU calculators, my new system will require 810w - 820w. Would an 850w PSU like the Seasonic SSR-850TR be sufficient or should I spend the extra $70-ish and grab the 1000w version? My 750w Seasonic has been a smooth operator for the 3+ years it's powered my current build.



Thanks for any tips!