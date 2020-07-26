PSU thermal protection

That is a part number for an automatically self resetting thermal switch, such that a coffee machine uses. Closed normally and opens when the temperature gets to 210 degrees F. I have reason to install them on my heat sinks on my PSU, so that I do nothave another one burn out with a puff of smoke. The solid state semi conductors get extremely hot before burning out. I see nofuse or thermal fuse.Because my PSU's are expensive, I am going to fasten a N/C Thermostat to the aluminum heat sink. Then wire 110 line voltage from the hot black wire through it, back to the circuit board.This take daring, since no one else has ever done this. A Computer is NOT Underwriters Laboratory Listed or Approved. Themetal case should be good enough, but the manufacturers did not pay U.L. to list their product after having them test it. With thisretro fit, it would be more U.L. approved, for insurance reasons.Any thoughts?