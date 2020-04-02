PSU nuked GPU

Never buy a EVGA backstock PSUs I just got off a hour long chat with a guy on Steam who I couldn't help because he switched out his PSU due to the fan noise it was making. When he boots up the GPU fans are at full throttle and windows doesn't load.



I tried talking him though ever dirty trick I knew like using one memory stick and some other stuff like checking and unpluggin the connections.



So he used his old PSU which worked at the time and that one doesn't work with his current system.



So basically he's out of luck unless there is something out there besides buying a entire machine or replacing the parts he has.