PSU nuked GPU

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,641
Never buy a EVGA backstock PSUs I just got off a hour long chat with a guy on Steam who I couldn't help because he switched out his PSU due to the fan noise it was making. When he boots up the GPU fans are at full throttle and windows doesn't load.

I tried talking him though ever dirty trick I knew like using one memory stick and some other stuff like checking and unpluggin the connections.

So he used his old PSU which worked at the time and that one doesn't work with his current system.

So basically he's out of luck unless there is something out there besides buying a entire machine or replacing the parts he has.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,379
So let get this straight. Someone you don’t know did something to his PC that requires a certain level of skill and attention to detail that you can’t be sure he has, and then you spend an hour on the phone with him to have him do more things that require additional skills you don’t know he has ending with ultimately reversing the task and taking him at his word he did it all right. But it’s eVGA’s fault nothing is working now?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top