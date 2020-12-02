PSU Cable Extensions safe?

Just redid my main system and the cable mess was an absolute disaster.
Thankfully the new case I bought does a good job helping with cable management but the PSU cables are so stiff and difficult to bend. sorry I bought some cable extensions which are much more flexible and look cool but mainly they're easier to move and bend than the stock PSU cables.
Are they safe and okay to use?
