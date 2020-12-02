PSU Cable Extensions safe?

Just redid my main system and the cable mess was an absolute disaster.

Thankfully the new case I bought does a good job helping with cable management but the PSU cables are so stiff and difficult to bend. sorry I bought some cable extensions which are much more flexible and look cool but mainly they're easier to move and bend than the stock PSU cables.

Are they safe and okay to use?
 
PXL_20201202_031045430.NIGHT.jpg
 

These cable extensions just helped me clean the system wire mess, I just want to know if this is safe and ok to use?
 

Should be safe as long as they aren't stupid long and you don't have a bunch of splitters, etc..

If you have stability issues and your PSU is just enough for your system, it may be because the PSU is struggling to supply the power over that distance. But if you have more than 20% margin, then that extra length is probably fine.
 
they look decent and a higher gauge, so should be fine. post a link to what you bought.
 
pendragon1 said:
no, the extensions. psu is fine, and in the pics.
So your saying, I'll be ok here?

So far so good, plugged everything in, powered it, and booted up perfectly like normal, and seems like everything's running just normal.

I absolutely LOVE the look in the case now, very clean and no mess, but i want it to be safe #1
 
