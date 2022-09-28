PSU bad or mobo?

It started off when rebooting wouldn't boot back into bios or windows unless it sat for hours/days with power cord removed. Now I'm at the point where letting it sit isn't working. Currently the GPU LED illuminates for a second, powers off, and PSU fan spins for a split second. It cycles like this until I switch the PSU off or pull the power cable, never gets to the BIOS. I pulled the PSU jumpered it and check for voltage and all is good there, changed the CMOS battery, and tried other ram & GPU. I also get no beeps or other indications from the MoBo.



It's a 900w ANTEC HCG-900, 4690k, 8x16GB G.Skill, RX580, ASROCK Z97 PRO (w/ latest FW).