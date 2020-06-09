PSU Advice Needed

Presently building a new/old machine to run 2002 era games.
The motherboard is a new (old Stock) Asus P5K which will be receiving a LGA Core 2 Duo.
The vid card will be 512 meg ram. (possibly sly) Not yet purchased.
I'll be running 2 gig of ram.
Really unsure about which power supply to power this.
Your help in choosing the right power supply for my venture is most appreciated.
Scratch...
Scratch...