PSA… Counterfeit SSDs being sold on Amazon

These drives are being sold on Amazon, maybe $10-20 cheaper than you can buy a more known brand So not unheard of cheap to suggest it should be a scam. I’ve used these types of drives before to speed up old laptops. Usually these types of drives are just meh drives, cacheless cheap and not terribly fast, much like WD greens. These appear to be an outright fake. I bought 3 and they seem to work initially. Two of them reported a really odd size in drive management, approximately 1000.3gb. The other was a more standard 953.9gb.



when writing to the drive somewhere around 200gb (not even 240gb) the drives fail to write and brick with either a 0 byte raw or are completely unrecognized or show a drive letter with no capacity. I’ve been unable to get one recognized far enough to see if I can recover it to see what the actual size is. The board looks well enough made but the chips are brazed so you can’t tell what they are or who made them. Back label has some interesting “English” the serial numbers were indeed different so they’re not just generic. It’s not just a bad batch either, one shipped direct from the company, the other two from Amazon.



I tried to get them to pull the listing but it’s still available.