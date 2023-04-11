PS6 coming in 2027

https://www.gamingbible.com/news/playstation-6-release-date-178229-20230307
https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2022/11/23/ps6-release-date-sony-document-playstation-6/
So Sony gave the release date for the PS6 in their paper work on why Microsoft should be allowed to buy A/B so It share it with you.
Apparently they were claiming that Microsoft was only giving agreements until 2027 for game titles because that’s when the new console launches and Microsoft was positioning itself to deny good console launch titles.
