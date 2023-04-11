PS6 coming in 2027

https://www.gamingbible.com/news/playstation-6-release-date-178229-20230307

https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2022/11/23/ps6-release-date-sony-document-playstation-6/

So Sony gave the release date for the PS6 in their paper work on why Microsoft should be allowed to buy A/B so It share it with you.

Apparently they were claiming that Microsoft was only giving agreements until 2027 for game titles because that’s when the new console launches and Microsoft was positioning itself to deny good console launch titles.
 
I think I have a photo of it somewhere. Some may say it's a PC stuffed into a PS4, but it's actually a PS6 with a PC stuff inside it.
maxresdefault.jpg

https://youtube.com/clip/Ugkx5a5Cfz-1bNKf-GaRcapeHRm_33-Jy3CZ
 
