PS5 Backward Compatibility Issues?

Just wondering if anyone else is having issues with backward compatibility.
So far, I tried one game, Everybody's Golf, and it was completely unplayable. But that might be due to the swing mechanic and the timing with a new system (hopefully a patch can fix it?).
