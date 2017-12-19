Project Snowballed .

BrainEater
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2004
- Messages
- 1,082
[H]o ho ho !
I've been working on this for 8 months.It started out with buying a reaaaaaaaaly nice case.
I'd like to say thanks to the people here that helped me along the way !
Cheers !
-----------
Caselabs Magnum SMH10 ( custom white )
Supermicro X11DPi-NT
2x Intel Xeon Gold 6144 Scalable processors
96 Gb Crucial ECC 2666 ddr4
Onboard M.2 1Tb Samsung 960 pro
2x ASUS 4 layer blu-ray (m-disk) burners
2x Icydock raid backplanes
2x OCuLink PCIe M.2 drives
It's a work in progress , need video cards and SSD's but , the bones are there.
Hehe
I've been working on this for 8 months.It started out with buying a reaaaaaaaaly nice case.
I'd like to say thanks to the people here that helped me along the way !
Cheers !
-----------
Caselabs Magnum SMH10 ( custom white )
Supermicro X11DPi-NT
2x Intel Xeon Gold 6144 Scalable processors
96 Gb Crucial ECC 2666 ddr4
Onboard M.2 1Tb Samsung 960 pro
2x ASUS 4 layer blu-ray (m-disk) burners
2x Icydock raid backplanes
2x OCuLink PCIe M.2 drives
It's a work in progress , need video cards and SSD's but , the bones are there.
Hehe