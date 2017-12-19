Project Snowballed .

I totally agree !At this point I've basically only 'wrapped' all the data lines(In an effort to make them all look the same at least.).It's my intention to attach 'combs' to them to clean em up a bit, but hiding them more is really hard , they just don't make server cables with many options like length etc....I'm using the longest SAS/SATA breakouts I could find quickly.The OCuLink cables are the only ones made.-----The power supply cables are a different story.Right now they are just the ones outta the box.It's my intention to get white* paracord sleeved psu cables from mod-one.These ones will be as hidden as possible.-----I've also got all my white backlighting, but it needs to be installed.I'm basically just enjoying the fact that it's alive.I can't spend any more money on this right now , it's ski season !I leave for B.C. in 10 days , with any luck it will be March before I work on this again !!!!*Maybe......Black might look good too , I've got some time.