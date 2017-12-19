Project Snowballed .

I've been working on this for 8 months.It started out with buying a reaaaaaaaaly nice case.
I'd like to say thanks to the people here that helped me along the way !

Cheers !

-----------
Caselabs Magnum SMH10 ( custom white )
Supermicro X11DPi-NT
2x Intel Xeon Gold 6144 Scalable processors
96 Gb Crucial ECC 2666 ddr4
Onboard M.2 1Tb Samsung 960 pro
2x ASUS 4 layer blu-ray (m-disk) burners
2x Icydock raid backplanes
2x OCuLink PCIe M.2 drives

It's a work in progress , need video cards and SSD's but , the bones are there.
Hehe

:D
 
gp17a.JPG
gp17b.JPG
gp17c.JPG
gp17d.JPG
I'm doing better pics soon.

:D
 
Well ,at least talk2troy liked it......That what I get for following after Venturi.

haha !
----

I've got the OS loaded , just updating drivers.
I'm going to do some cpu benchmarks next.....no video cards....I've got 2 1070's to go in after that .

pics Saturday mebbie .

:D
 
Gotta' like a build that uses a beer bottle for scale.

That case is huge. What's in the bottom?

Also, can you explain your storage plan? Are those 8 x 2.5" SSD drives?

What are you going to do with this box? Do you even game bro? ;)
 
Holy crap that case is huge. Like the poster above me said, I hope you have some big plans for it.
 
I think the bottom section must be a firearms safe because thieves would never look in there.

AND the PC / case is so big they won't try to run away carrying it, so win / win.
 
talk2troy said:
I think the bottom section must be a firearms safe because thieves would never look in there.

AND the PC / case is so big they won't try to run away carrying it, so win / win.
I've got the Thermaltake WP100 and it's very similar to the OP's case. I've thought about using that compartment for that very purpose.
 
Hehe....gun safe is a good idea.

In a perfect world, I'd like to watercool this sucker (hence the empty bottom part)....the socket p Xeons are a problem tho, the cpu/hsf mounting procedure is unique, and the waterblocks would have to be custom milled.
We'll see what happens.
-----
I'm not so much of a gamer these days (I still do occasionally tho). I put it together for video editing/rendering essentially.
The storage will be :
the 2 oculink M.2 ssd's in raid 0
4 of the drive bays in raid 10 (ssd's)
4 bays for random 2.5" drives....
 
BrainEater said:
Hehe....gun safe is a good idea.

In a perfect world, I'd like to watercool this sucker (hence the empty bottom part)....the socket p Xeons are a problem tho, the cpu/hsf mounting procedure is unique, and the waterblocks would have to be custom milled.
We'll see what happens.
-----
I'm not so much of a gamer these days (I still do occasionally tho). I put it together for video editing/rendering essentially.
The storage will be :
the 2 oculink M.2 ssd's in raid 0
4 of the drive bays in raid 10 (ssd's)
4 bays for random 2.5" drives....
I bought the WP100 for more radiator space. I've not gotten around to going back to a full custom loop. At this point, I will probably wait until I do a major upgrade of the system and then do that.
 
And we're back to the boring beige boxes of the 90s? :D

Good effort, but I think that case looks a lot better in Black.
 
Haha !
Actually there is nothing beige about it,that's just my shitty pics.stupid color temp...*grumble*

In person, it's brilliant white.
I'm working on better pics.

(y)
 
I actually looked that score up today......#24 (guess I will have to validate it now)
hehe....that's cool......It smashed the shit outta my 3930k , that's all I really care about.
----
I'm not having much luck getting my video cards in though...
BIOS catches the new monitor (and comes up), but it goes blank screen when it hits "load windows" .....I get nothing.

First adopter tax for the win, Alex.

The bios manual is 150 pages , that ain't helping.

/me gets back to work.

:D
 
Interesting.
Got Video card 1 (asus strix 1070 ) installed.Pebcak haha
Lost 15 points offa Cinebench on the one card, installing # 2 now.

I did a trial Premier video render comparison....looks like 300% improvement over my current rig..I'm super happy.

I have to say , the BIOS on server boards leaves a lot to be desired.I can think of quite a few options that would be really good in addendum to the 150 that are there !!

Hah !
------------

Now that it's alive , I'm leaving and going to the rocks.
I have to film stuff to process with this rig.
:ROFLMAO:
 
Borrowed a Macro lens+some lights.....for my good camera.
Hopefully it's a better white.

:D
 

BrainEater said:
Haha !
Actually there is nothing beige about it,that's just my shitty pics.stupid color temp...*grumble*

In person, it's brilliant white.
I'm working on better pics.

(y)
From the first time I saw your post, something was bothering me but I couldn't put my finger on it until now. The cable routing could probably be done better to hide them more than you have. If you can do that, I think it will look a lot better.
 
I totally agree !
At this point I've basically only 'wrapped' all the data lines(In an effort to make them all look the same at least.).It's my intention to attach 'combs' to them to clean em up a bit, but hiding them more is really hard , they just don't make server cables with many options like length etc....I'm using the longest SAS/SATA breakouts I could find quickly.
The OCuLink cables are the only ones made.
-----
The power supply cables are a different story.Right now they are just the ones outta the box.It's my intention to get white* paracord sleeved psu cables from mod-one.
These ones will be as hidden as possible.

-----

I've also got all my white backlighting, but it needs to be installed.

I'm basically just enjoying the fact that it's alive.
I can't spend any more money on this right now , it's ski season !
I leave for B.C. in 10 days , with any luck it will be March before I work on this again !!!!

:D

*Maybe......Black might look good too , I've got some time.
 
DSC_0312.jpg



Shitty phone pic , but it shows what is required.

I have 75% of a dual socket P Xeon watercooling rig from the help of friends! (thanks guys !)
With friends like this ,I cant spend my money fast enough !!!

Hahaha !!
 
IMG_6666.JPG

Thanks for the like despite the garbage pic.Here's a better pic.(with some stuff added)

All the watercooling stuff was donated to me.Cheers again guys !!!
I've had the heatsinks and pelts in my workshop for a while...What you see there is the start of a 1kW pump/2.2 kW thermal, watercooling loop.

:ROFLMAO:
 
Is this your current / active / production / money maker box & you just keep jacking with it?
~ professional box vs hobby box?

In either case, is "old faithful" still in production for daily use vs when you go full Frankenstein?

What exactly is the use case here & when will it be considered "done"?
 
All boxes are hobby boxes !
I have my last 3 builds still used and running.Hell, my thinktank rig (now a pfsense router) has more than 120,000 hours uptime.
Yes , I am typing on 'old faithful' now......I'm only using the xeon rig for ski video editing at the moment.
While the ski video thing is totally a hobby, If I can find the skill,I'd love to be a Warren Miller type.

None of my projects are really ever done.I'm a professional fabricator, so I fuck with everything allatime.My projects are finished when I die.

:D

P.S.thx for moving this Crosshairs !
 
you could use some individually braided white power supply extensions.

looks great though!
 
Thx !!
I'm just waiting for some ski trip prepayments to go thru,then I'm ordering paracord sleeved PSU cables from Mod-One (caselabs guys).

(y)
 
talk2troy said:
pics or BS :)

PS: j/k but I would love to know what you fab / see some of that work too...
That's fair.

I am an owner/employee of Wild Rose Brewery ltd , in Calgary Alberta Canada

www.wildrosebrewery.com

I have helped build the company.So my first pic is this :


IMG_6675.JPG


That's the 60 Hl brewhouse I helped build.It was a big team effort ; my job was ancillary stainless welding , and I did all the process/automation wiring.

I could give you pages of boring welding/electrical stuff...
------

Here's some fun ones ;


IMG_6673.JPG

55 Gallon drum made into a standalone draught unit....
-----

IMG_6669.JPG

This is the 'tailmachine'.....2 of our kegs I made into a bbq/draught unit....it goes into a trailer hitch.

-----

While not work related ;

IMG_6676.JPG

I made this too.
------

For this snowball watercooling loop , I'll be trying my hand at TIG welding 1/4" copper plate.....

:D
 
cool! ive drank your beers, alta crude and barracks brown, theyre good! just north of ya btw :)
 
Awesome !
Thank you for enjoying our product !!!!

Shoot me a PM if you are in town, I'll give you a tour.

---------

So it looks like I'm totally on my own with the copper TIG welding.
I've been to several of the local high end welders in town, not one has any copper plate experience,or the welder to do it.
Just to clarify , I'm a 30 year welder, I can weld standing on my head, from 2 stainless razor blades to, 2 inch structural...
------
My current TIG machine does 200 amps.....I did a test weld on some 1/4" plate copper, basically 2x 2" squares.....butt weld.It took 10 mins of preheat, that 200 amps gave me a skin weld.
The weld was clean but 3/16ths short.

I need a watercooled 350 amp TIG setup......I have a couple contacts to hear from , but I might hafta just do a unique log of the welding.Apparently I'm the only one doing it.

(y)
 
BrainEater said:
Awesome !
Thank you for enjoying our product !!!!

Shoot me a PM if you are in town, I'll give you a tour.

---------

So it looks like I'm totally on my own with the copper TIG welding.
I've been to several of the local high end welders in town, not one has any copper plate experience,or the welder to do it.
Just to clarify , I'm a 30 year welder, I can weld standing on my head, from 2 stainless razor blades to, 2 inch structural...
------
My current TIG machine does 200 amps.....I did a test weld on some 1/4" plate copper, basically 2x 2" squares.....butt weld.It took 10 mins of preheat, that 200 amps gave me a skin weld.
The weld was clean but 3/16ths short.

I need a watercooled 350 amp TIG setup......I have a couple contacts to hear from , but I might hafta just do a unique log of the welding.Apparently I'm the only one doing it.

(y)
cool thnx! next time im going near there ill pm ya.
re the copper, ill ask the guys I know if they know anyone but I think they are all oil field so prob dont have that equip.
 
Hehe.....

Bad phone pic again....

DSC_0317.jpg

I need to replace that bottom acrylic reservoir with a copper one,.

Case doesn't look so big now does it ?

:D
 
I swear that I will resurrect my Supermicro 750a & Princeton Graphics 21" CRT some day.

I don't even remember what processor was in there.

I also need a beige PS-2 KB/mouse or adapters.
 
lol I didn't want to say anything...

Screen+shot+2012-04-05+at+1.46.54+AM.png


oh and I checked with the welders I know here, no go on the copper.
 
