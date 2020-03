Prevent Automatic Downloading of Updates on a Specific Connection

My main gaming rig has no issue with 1909 but my secondary rig absolutely hates 1909 as it constant BSOD, i am running version 1803 and no issues at allI am thinking of doing this, what are the ups and downs of using a metered connection, will it affect my download speeds in Steam, BNET etc?When you set a connection as “ metered ,” Windows 10 won’t automatically download updates on it. Windows 10 will automatically set certain types of connections — cellular data connections, for example — as metered. However, you can set any connection like as a metered connection.So, if you don’t want Windows 10 automatically downloading updates on your home network connection, just set it as a metered connection. Windows 10 will automatically download updates when you connect your device to an unmetered network, or when you set the network it’s connected to as unmetered again. And yes, Windows will remember this setting for each individual network, so you can disconnect from that network and reconnect all you like.I just want to have control over updates