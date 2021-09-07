Problems with my new pc

Psycrow
Hi
So i just bought a new pc to build my self and then i forgot to check the ram list...It hasent been shipped yet due to out of stuck hardware.
So i need to correct this fast.
I bought these ram F4-3600C14Q-32GTESA for this motherboard ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO - Z590 - LGA1200
They had highest mhz and lowest timings and looks so nice.
But cant find em on the ram vendor list for working ram
https://www.gskill.com/configurator...524725352&chipset=1612504860&model=1612505290
Please tell me these ram works for my new motherboard i bought ?!
Or else i must buy these...
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/362/1624872268/F4-3600C16Q-32GTESC
or these..
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/299/1552462493/F4-3200C14Q-32GTRS
What to choose ?
