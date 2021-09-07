Problems with my new pc

HiSo i just bought a new pc to build my self and then i forgot to check the ram list...It hasent been shipped yet due to out of stuck hardware.So i need to correct this fast.I bought these ram F4-3600C14Q-32GTESA for this motherboard ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO - Z590 - LGA1200They had highest mhz and lowest timings and looks so nice.But cant find em on the ram vendor list for working ramPlease tell me these ram works for my new motherboard i bought ?!Or else i must buy these...or these..What to choose ?