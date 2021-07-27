Problem With UEFI Time

The time on my UEFI is always five hours ahead when I turn the computer off and on again (or vice-versa) or after a certain time of use if I do a restart to observe the time it is wrong.



I must say that this issue started occurring a few days ago: I was trying to install an operating system but the computer didn't recognize the bootable usb, so I simply removed the memory stick while the system was in UEFI mode, after doing this the image got "stuck" and I had to press the restart button. I'm fairly new to this whole PC building thing. I shouldn't have done that. Lesson learned.



Do you think I've damaged the hardware and it shows through the time on UEFI mode? Everything else seems to work normally and the clock on the OS is not mismatched.

Is there any way to fix this?

My motherboard is an ASUS Prime B460M-A.

I'm using a GNU-Linux based OS.



Thank you very much for your time and hope you are well.