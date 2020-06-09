problem with my coffeelake refresh build and performance issue

1st build coffeelake refresh from scratch ..... since haswell era....



ok... i have been rusty, last my last complete build was back in haswell era and now i ran into few problems...



I have following:



Intel i3-9100

Onda B365 DDR4 ITX

DDR4 2400mhz 16GB x2

Nvidia RTX2080 TI





for some reason, if i set the PCIe to gen 3 it will crash often, but when i switch to gen 2 it is buttery stable....



I need some help on this... maybe is some other PCIe bios setting i need to do?





another question:



I ran into crappier performance on the same PS3 emulator with the 9th gen i3 in compare to my old UNC with 6th gen i7... was this due to thread issue? if so, i might drop some dough into CC150 CPU..





and previously i have:

Intel NUC with 6700HQ

DDR4 2400Mhz 16GB x2

Nvidia RTX2080 TI over ThunderBolt 3