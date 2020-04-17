Problem with 5700 XT black screen

M

mrpickem

n00b
Joined
Feb 12, 2009
Messages
59
I built a new pc in Dec with parts bought around BF. 3600X / MSI 570 Gaming Edge WiFi / 32 GB OLO 3200 / Gigabit Gaming OC 5700 XT / NVMe 1TB / EVGA 650 Gold

When I first put it together I used a GTX 1070 for a few months while deciding which gpu to buy and looking for a deal. System ran great, temps good and never crashed for at least 3 months. Fan noise is loud but that's another story. Fast forward a little over a week ago and I seen a sale on the 5700XT for 369 at newegg so I jumped on it. Removed drivers, switched out cards and installed latest AMD drivers(20.2.2). Now after anywhere from 39 minutes to a few hours the screen goes black. It doesn't matter if I'm gaming or just browsing the web. Crazy thing is if I power the monitor off and back on, video comes right up and works fine until it happens again. I'm using a Lenovo 32Q-20 monitor(75Hz at 1440) which I was also using with the 1070 without issues. I have other cables and will likely try them next although the one I'm using is the best quality one I have and the one I been using. Really love the system if I could only correct this issue...and then get a quieter cooler/fans.

TIA for any suggestions
 
R

Rvenger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,022
Wow, I am running the same mobo and RAM almost with a 5700xt. Here is how I avoided the blackscreens.


-Set the PCI-e Link speed to 3.0 in BIOS

-Use Driver 19.12.1

I only had the blackscreen issues when connecting my VR headset causing me to restart the system. Try this method and let me know if it solves it. I believe it will. i have been going 3 weeks without a single black screen. All of the 2020 drivers are garbage IMO. They need to go back to the old control panel as something is clearly conflicting with the new software with its excessive use and polling in the background.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,010
i only had problems with the 20.2.* versions. i'd ddu and install to the newest 20.4.1 and if that still black screens the do that ^^^
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top