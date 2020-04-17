Problem with 5700 XT black screen

I built a new pc in Dec with parts bought around BF. 3600X / MSI 570 Gaming Edge WiFi / 32 GB OLO 3200 / Gigabit Gaming OC 5700 XT / NVMe 1TB / EVGA 650 Gold



When I first put it together I used a GTX 1070 for a few months while deciding which gpu to buy and looking for a deal. System ran great, temps good and never crashed for at least 3 months. Fan noise is loud but that's another story. Fast forward a little over a week ago and I seen a sale on the 5700XT for 369 at newegg so I jumped on it. Removed drivers, switched out cards and installed latest AMD drivers(20.2.2). Now after anywhere from 39 minutes to a few hours the screen goes black. It doesn't matter if I'm gaming or just browsing the web. Crazy thing is if I power the monitor off and back on, video comes right up and works fine until it happens again. I'm using a Lenovo 32Q-20 monitor(75Hz at 1440) which I was also using with the 1070 without issues. I have other cables and will likely try them next although the one I'm using is the best quality one I have and the one I been using. Really love the system if I could only correct this issue...and then get a quieter cooler/fans.



TIA for any suggestions