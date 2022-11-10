Problem typing with mouse

videobruce
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 382
I'm having a huge problem when I type to the extent I spend more correcting the mistypes then I do typing the the sentence.
What is happening is my second finger is hitting the right button (on a standard mouse) and bring up the context menu. Is here a mouse with a shorter right click button were it's harder to hit that button.
Hope that made sense.
What is happening is my second finger is hitting the right button (on a standard mouse) and bring up the context menu. Is here a mouse with a shorter right click button were it's harder to hit that button.
Hope that made sense.