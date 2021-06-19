Problem installing VMWare Tools on a Windows 7 guest

I'm trying to complete a Windows 7 installation on WMWare Workstation, everything when I attempt to install WMWare Tools on a Windows 7 guest on WMWare Workstation, in the middle of the install it will give out error messages saying certain services cannot be installed and will need to be installed manually, only to fail at the end and ends with "VMware Tools Setup Wizard ended prematurely". I never had this issue with my previous Intel i7 10700k build and installing it on my HTPC which is powered by a Ryzen 4350g works fine. I tried Googling this solution but nothing came up with results that solves my problem. Any ideas what is going on with my system?