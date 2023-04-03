Prioritize WiFi Network - Android S22 Ultra

Hi all,



My Google Fu must not be very good anymore.



I recent switched from Verizon to Xfinity mobile. The problem I'm having is relating to the auto-connect that Xfinity has for all xfinity mobile users. Very first world problems.



When I'm pulling into my condo, I actually connect to a neighbor's xfinity wifi before my SSID is picked up. Once connected to the xfinity guest wifi, my phone never switches over to my WiFi.



It's a minor annoyance because I consume most of my media through my phone/chromecast, so I have to manually switch over to my network.



I've tried to use "Switch to better WiFi Networks" in the "Intelligent WiFi" menu built in to Android, but that doesn't work because my WiFi is only marginally stronger than my neighbors house.



I also don't want to disable the Xfinity mobile SSID because that sort of defeats the benefit of wifi almost everywhere that uses xfinity.



Ideally what I want is:

Between the hours of 5 PM and 7 AM, search for "FBI Surveillance Van #69" every 10 minutes. If available, join that network, else stay on current wifi or mobile data.



Any ideas?