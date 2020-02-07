Printing over VPN

Hello.



I just installed a new wireless router from TP-Link. The router software has a VPN server built in and I'm able to connect to my home network using OpenVPN. Once connected, it gives me a local network IP, 10.0.0.X. My home network gives out 192.168.0.X addresses. Is there any way I can access the home printer through VPN? I assume I can't find it because I'm on two different networks? I tried to change the range that the VPN server gives to client machines, but it says it conflicts with the other pool and won't let me change it. Any idea's?



Thank you!