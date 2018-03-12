Printer Enclosure Project

Hey I know this is a VERY old thread but I found it during my google searching for inspiration for my prusa enclosure.



I'm thinking I'm gonna do my best to replicate what you have here. I already have the lack tables and acrylic sheets (now $33 each) and I was just curious on what you decide to do for the handle and how you situated the magnets.



I'm honestly just thinking about going and getting a cabinet handles from the hardware store.



Any tips? Tricks for a smooth build process. Maybe something you would change if you where to do it again?