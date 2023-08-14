Prime95 - How long is long enough?

Just finished building a new SFF setup. 4080 FE, 7950X3D, AXP90-X47 Full Copper (with Noctua NF-A9 25mm fan sub), in a Fractal Design Terra. I'm running Prime95 right now to ensure that the cooler can handle the load. So far, it's hit 90*C and is doing it's thermal throttle thing, but not all the way down. I'm averaging 4-4.2GHz over the last hour.

I'm about to go to bed. Is an hour of Prime95 good enough to be considered "stable" or should I start logging and leave it running overnight?

Some pics for attention:
IMG_2609.JPG

IMG_2612.JPG
 
There are a lot of people on here that think you need 24 hours of Prime95 stability testing to call something stable. I'm going to go against the grain of that. I've done a lot of testing doing motherboard and CPU reviews over the years and I can tell you that more often than not, an hour is sufficient. If you are going to have a problem it usually happens in less time than that. Naturally, there are edge cases where someone encountered issues during a 24 hour test on hour 18, minute 37 or some such time. However, that's not often the case. I'm also going to take this a step further and say that Prime95 stability testing isn't the end all be all of tests. Back in the [H]ard|OCP days we found that some systems would pass Prime95 and other tests with ease and die in 2 minutes of Handbrake encoding.

I think an hour is fine to make sure your cooling is working properly and you don't have some memory setting causing you issues. Use your system, enjoy it and if you have any stability issues you can revisit the topic.
 
imho, it's not a good stability test. It's good for ensuring your overclock/settings aren't completely borked and checking your cooling, maybe.
 
It will definitely heat up your CPU. That said, so do a lot of other tests.
 
