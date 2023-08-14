Prime95 - How long is long enough?

TeeJayHoward
Limpness Supreme
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2005
- Messages
- 12,087
Just finished building a new SFF setup. 4080 FE, 7950X3D, AXP90-X47 Full Copper (with Noctua NF-A9 25mm fan sub), in a Fractal Design Terra. I'm running Prime95 right now to ensure that the cooler can handle the load. So far, it's hit 90*C and is doing it's thermal throttle thing, but not all the way down. I'm averaging 4-4.2GHz over the last hour.
I'm about to go to bed. Is an hour of Prime95 good enough to be considered "stable" or should I start logging and leave it running overnight?
Some pics for attention:
I'm about to go to bed. Is an hour of Prime95 good enough to be considered "stable" or should I start logging and leave it running overnight?
Some pics for attention: