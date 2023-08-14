Prime95 - How long is long enough?

There are a lot of people on here that think you need 24 hours of Prime95 stability testing to call something stable. I'm going to go against the grain of that. I've done a lot of testing doing motherboard and CPU reviews over the years and I can tell you that more often than not, an hour is sufficient. If you are going to have a problem it usually happens in less time than that. Naturally, there are edge cases where someone encountered issues during a 24 hour test on hour 18, minute 37 or some such time. However, that's not often the case. I'm also going to take this a step further and say that Prime95 stability testing isn't the end all be all of tests. Back in the [H]ard|OCP days we found that some systems would pass Prime95 and other tests with ease and die in 2 minutes of Handbrake encoding.



I think an hour is fine to make sure your cooling is working properly and you don't have some memory setting causing you issues. Use your system, enjoy it and if you have any stability issues you can revisit the topic.