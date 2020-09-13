Prime95 fails due to memory

Hi Everyone, i've a problem with my newest ryzen 3900x build. The build fails the small fft test with Prime95 if i set the ram at 3600 or up, no matter the voltage, i tried also to 1.40v but no luck. The problem is that the ram supposedly should ran at 4000mhz, 16x2 Crucial Ballistix Max RGB 4000mhz 19-18-18-18



I tried different things increasing voltage, disabling XMP, changing timings, the only thing that work is lowering the frequency to a maximum of 3400: this way the prime95 pass for more that 1h. I was able to exclude a CPU problem (well i think i can exclude) because at 2667mhz lowest frequency, the CPU pass the prime95 for more than an hour, also undervolted to 1.20v. I also tried with different memories (3000mhz Dominator Platinum at 3200 15-16-16-16) at 3200 and the test is passed for more than 1h with the cpu in downvolt too.



Cinebench 20 runs with no problems at every clock speed, also multiple times.



My parts list is the following



Ryzen 3900x

Mobo Gigabyte Aorus X570 I pro wifi

Crucial Ballistix Max RGB 4000mhz

cpu Cooler Mugen5 tuf rgb

Case ITX InWin A1



I read somewhere else that i could try using Vcore offset +100 mV, or in another discussion, where the problem was related to the memory, switch VDDCR SOC Voltage to offset mode but don't know if this is the case, and plus i don't know where i can find it in the Gigabyte BIOS ...(not very familiar with it, as i'm a first time gigabyte user). Someone told me to simply don't care about prime95, or to change the infinity fabric to 1600 and the memory frequency to 1800, but in this case while the amd master stress test works, prime95



Can someone please help me ? Really really upset i can't use my new build safely