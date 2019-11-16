price/performance AVR recommendations

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,729
I'm in the market for my first 4K receiver and I need some help from the experts...so many models and choices that it's easy to get lost in the choices...

I currently have the Denon AVR-791 from 2010...yes long time...I have an LG C7 OLED (4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)...I'm still happy with my 5.1 Aperion speakers (6 Ohms, 87 dB, Recommended Power= 50-200 Watts) and I have no intention on getting a 7.1 speaker setup anytime soon...I'm looking for something that delivers excellent price/performance preferably under $500 that supports all the HDR formats (except for HDR10+) and would be a nice upgrade and compatible with my current speakers and OLED...I currently am using my AVR-791 receiver with a digital optical cable connected from my TV to the receiver so I can get 5.1 audio from my TV's built-in apps

my only issue with my current AVR-791 is that I need to crank up the volume to to really get really good loud audio...is that because the AVR-791 is only 90 watts per channel?...do I need something around 120 watts so it will be louder at lower volumes?...I'm willing to buy any manufacturer although I do like the look and feel of Denon...mainly I'm looking for a nice upgrade that won't break the bank but delivers great audio...anyone have any recommendations?

I've been online today doing some research and I've found a few that look promising...can someone tell me which one they would choose or recommend another one...I'm looking for one that supports all the HDR formats (HDR10+ doesn't matter to me) along with most or all of the audio formats (although Atmos is not vital for me right now and is more of a future upgrade path)...thanks for any help

Onkyo TX-NR686
Denon AVR-S740H
Sony STR-DN1080
Denon AVR-X2500H
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,197
I bought last years Denon X4400H because there is almost no difference from this years 4500 which is ridicuprice.
It got all the HDMI 2.1 feature updates (note it is still HDMI 2.0b), supports passing all HDR standards and has Atmos with 2 or 4 height channels.
4 if you hook a stereo amp up. I use a power amp on my main speakers so this left 2 amps free for height channels.
I also tested using a 50W/ch Emotiva A-100 for 2 height channels and it worked great, heights dont need much power.
I use it for 7.1 + 4 Atmos speakers. It can do 7.2 + 4.

This is an all round great AVR.
I even game through it from PC to the TV (Samsung Q9FN) without lag issues, probably due to ALLM (HDMI 2.1 feature Auto Low Latency Mode).
 
W

westrock2000

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
9,181
I’ve got a Denon X3400 and it hasnt given me any issues. The AudysseyEQ is great for most speakers, it only got tripped up when I got electrostatics. They have an app that is supposed to let you control Audyssey, and it costs money. But it had zero effect on my receiver. I even got out my Dayton OmniMic and measured the output on the speakers just to be sure. It said it was changing the EQ, but zero measurable difference. This was a couple years ago, so maybe they fixed that.

Before that I had a Denon 2800CI or something and it’s still in regular use in a back room. I have been very satisfied with the upper end Denon products, if you can find them used at a mid-range price I would look into it. Check Craig’s list....eBay is too much because of shipping a 30-40 pound receiver as a private individual.

Also, Marantz is owned by Denon, so there is usually a Marantz and Denon equivalency. Internally, very similar, but different outside.
 
Morphes

Morphes

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 16, 2001
Messages
4,155
A pretty solid video on what you should look for in a AVR:
 
Q

quiktake

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
491
It is an awkward time to buy a receiver right now. Everyone is waiting for the chipsets to support the next version of HDMI, full eARC, and 8k. Of the these I think eARC is most important, but that feature is limited to higher end receivers at the moment. The other features are nonexistent. I like audessey 32 personally, but some prefer other adjustment algorithms depending on their setup. You might also want to consider a receiver with preamp outputs to use higher quality external amps down the line.
 
W

Wingman_ice

n00b
Joined
Jul 18, 2018
Messages
28
I bought the Denon X3600 but I got a heck of a deal on it. At the time Crutchfield had it for $200 off and I had another $300 in Best Buy credit so I got it for $599 shipped next day free. I really like it. ARC works perfectly with my Sony TV so I only have to use the TV remote to control the Denon when using the TV. I only have an older 5.1 Technics surround setup but the new AVR drives them a lot better than my older (and less expensive) Denon 2xxx series. I've been impressed by Denon for the most part over the past 10 years compared to other brands like Yamaha and Sony.
 
Saturn_V

Saturn_V

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 24, 2008
Messages
1,685
I bought the Yamaha RX-V685 last Christmas. Supports HDR10, DV and HLG; $100 more than you wanted to spend- but I'm very happy with it.

And I would stay away from Onkyo Pioneer if I were you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top