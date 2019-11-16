price/performance AVR recommendations

I'm in the market for my first 4K receiver and I need some help from the experts...so many models and choices that it's easy to get lost in the choices...



I currently have the Denon AVR-791 from 2010...yes long time...I have an LG C7 OLED (4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)...I'm still happy with my 5.1 Aperion speakers (6 Ohms, 87 dB, Recommended Power= 50-200 Watts) and I have no intention on getting a 7.1 speaker setup anytime soon...I'm looking for something that delivers excellent price/performance preferably under $500 that supports all the HDR formats (except for HDR10+) and would be a nice upgrade and compatible with my current speakers and OLED...I currently am using my AVR-791 receiver with a digital optical cable connected from my TV to the receiver so I can get 5.1 audio from my TV's built-in apps



my only issue with my current AVR-791 is that I need to crank up the volume to to really get really good loud audio...is that because the AVR-791 is only 90 watts per channel?...do I need something around 120 watts so it will be louder at lower volumes?...I'm willing to buy any manufacturer although I do like the look and feel of Denon...mainly I'm looking for a nice upgrade that won't break the bank but delivers great audio...anyone have any recommendations?



I've been online today doing some research and I've found a few that look promising...can someone tell me which one they would choose or recommend another one...I'm looking for one that supports all the HDR formats (HDR10+ doesn't matter to me) along with most or all of the audio formats (although Atmos is not vital for me right now and is more of a future upgrade path)...thanks for any help



Onkyo TX-NR686

Denon AVR-S740H

Sony STR-DN1080

Denon AVR-X2500H