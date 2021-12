B00nie said: Unless the OP wants to keep fixing the malware, pups and viruses on regular basis, OS change is required. Old people are typically the worst, they click on everything. Especially if they use some sort of social media. Click to expand...

LOL - I'm 66 1/2 years old, and I don't click on everything, unless you are talking about really old folks > 80 years old. I also have a Linux Mint 20.2 laptop that I have setup myself. I started with version 18, then 19, and now 20. I even got my brother to switch from windows to Linux. I can see why Linux would be an advantage for old folks after using it myself.