Powerful laptop buying advice requested

I am a desktop user but I have a friend that wants to buy a powerful laptop this holiday season for CAD/3D modeling/ gaming/general use. He likes this site https://www.eluktronics.com/ because they put no bloatware on the machine and he wants me to recommend him a model. I told him that Nvidia just released the RTX 3000 series and that AMD will release Big Navi this month and that Zen 3 is coming in Nov. Is there any estimate when this new generation stuff will hit mobile? Is it realistic to wait? What advice would you give? His budget is $1400-$1500. He had his eye on this model since it is on sale. https://www.eluktronics.com/MAG-15-1P16R
I will say this, it is beautiful!
Thanks
