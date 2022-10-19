Power SW pins not always have power.

The PC : Acer aspire M5700, Windows 7 Pro. 32b.

Intel® Core™2 Quad CPU，DDR2 800 SDRAM 4G，GPU has been removed & use on board Intel® G45，G45T AM2 V:1.0 motherboard，Hitachi SATA2 3.0Hb/s 7200rpm 500GB, Labelflash DVD SuperMulti DL optical drive。

Items removed: Floppy disc drive, GPU, & rear wall fan.

History:

The original PC had 2 G DRAM & SATA2 HD 320G & Win Vista. I increased DRAM to 8 G & replaced the HDD with a Hitachi SATA2 3.0Hb/s 7200rpm 500GB & installed Win 7 Pro. 32b.



For the first 4 years 2009~2013, the PC was used only for post-processing photographs. 2013~2015, it was a standby PC.

In 2016, GPU & Floppy drive & fan on the rear wal were removed & the PC became a warehouse of photographs.



A few months ago, it started an issue: could not start normally, had to tap on the switch a few times.



Now, there is no tell whether it will start if the switch is tappied a hundred times.



Three weeks ago, I had the PC disassembled & cleaned. It started a few times after reassembling. It won't start now.



Have tried to short the Power SW pins. There is no poswer on these pins or they are malfunctioning.



Tested the PSU, with a wire insert in to power supply connectors, 4 the green wire & 5 the black wire, to see if the PSU fan would run. It rans. Tested 3 times. The PSU supplies power.



But the Power SW pins either do not have power or are malfunctioning.



Help, please?



Thanks.

DiaNo