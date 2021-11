Efficiency is not related to load in that way and does not figure in how many watts you need for your system.

* see edit at the bottom, I misread your question.



Getting a PSU with more watts than you need is to get longer life from the PSU.

When you push a PSU hard (ie drive it near its maximum output) it will burn out faster.

Burn out: the capacitors derate over time, with use and with heat. This makes them less capacitive, reducing the maximum power of the PSU.

A good quality PSU when new will be able to supply a bit more current than its rating. But with use, some time later its max power output will drop below its rated max.

If you havent left any headroom and need almost all that power, that PSU isnt going to last very much longer.

ie the nearer its max output it is pushed to, the faster it will wear out. As its max output drops, the required power doesnt so it continually gets pushed harder and harder.

Also, you might upgrade to more powerful hardware in the future which would otherwise need a PSU change.



I always buy a PSU with at least 1/3 extra power headroom. ie if I need 550W I'll buy a 750W.

This proved sensible last year when I bought a 3090 gfx card and luckily already had enough power to drive it without replacing the PSU despite it already being 9 yrs old.



Efficiency only affects how much power is drawn from the wall socket for the amount of power your PC is using.

The more efficient it is the less extra power is pulled from the wall by the PSU for its internal operation. And also generally reduces how hot the PSU gets.

Efficiency will vary from low watts to high watts, peaking somewhere in the middle. It doesnt usually vary that much unless you use very little power or near max power.

This has nothing to do with how much power your PC needs, the PSUs power supplied to the PC is independent of its efficiency.



The only time efficiency can help with a power draw problem (other than cost of power) is if your PC is so powerful, its PSU is maxing out a wall sockets current capability.

Then a more efficient PSU might be able to keep you within the wall supply constraint.

Although, bear in mind, efficiency will reduce a little the hotter the PSU gets and also with age/use.

It pays to keep your PSU cool to use a little less power and last longer.





edit: I reread your question, peak efficiency doesnt vary that much over the power range to matter unless you push the PSU really hard.

Also, if you insist on staying within peak efficiency zone, you will need to keep your PC running hard, consuming more electricity anyway, defeating the objective.

If you are really concerned about efficiency, get a highly efficient PSU with a bit of power headroom as described above and call it a day, you arent going to do better.