Posting issues Last day or Two?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 32,963
Has anyone else had issues?
The forums seem to have intermittent issues for me the last couple of days, of increasing magnitude.
Hitting "like" or posting a comment sometimes goes into an eternal loop with progress bars and nothing happening.
Clicking reload, and doing it again usually solves the issue.
I'm not seeing this on any other sites.
Is anyone else having issues?
