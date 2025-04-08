Posting in FS/FT?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Fsft is for active, contributing members. The minimum post count is 100 and has been for a long time. That's 5 posts per year you've been registered. Your last post was in January 2017...Hi I have been on this forum probably for 20 years...on and off...
I was looking to post a WTB in the FS/FT forum but I don't have that option...any thoughts on why this is limited? I was able to post in the past....
Thanks!