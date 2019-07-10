Post your Zen 2/2+ memory speeds!

My results with Crucial Ballistix LT (Micron e-die) 2x8GB kit with XMP 3200 16-18-18. Motherboard is MSI x570 Gaming Plus. CPU is 3600X.1T max was 3600 14-19-16-36 @1.41v (I added 0.01v for 24/7 after validating 1.41v overnight.)2T 3800 15-20-17-38 @ 1.40v (I added 0.01v for 24/7 after validating 1.40v overnight.)Here are the screenshots with Ryzen Master showing all timings / subtimings & AIDA 64 Read / Copy / Latency. These have also been validated HCI memtest overnight ~1000% each thread for both:3600 -and 3800 -Ran Shadow of the Tomb Raider as a benchmark, since this was in a system with a crappy video card during performance optimization I do for my new CPUs before putting them into my main system, and I will never be able to get a CPU bottleneck. SoTR benchmark reports a supposed "If there was a CPU bottleneck it would be at" FPS. While this may or may not be valid, the trend should be valid enough to prove the point of how memory will affect a CPU limited scenario.I ran 1080P most settings maxed (no HBAO or Motion Blur) in the following speed / timings:3200 XMP / XMP @ 1900 Infinity Fabric / 3600 14-19-16 / 3800 15-20-17 / 3600 - subtimings tuned / 3800 - subtimings tunedAVG FPS (multiple runs, averaged, rounded to nearest 0.5FPS):125.0 / 125.5 / 132.5 / 133.5 / 139.5 / 141.05% low FPS:95.5 / 95.0 / 99.5 / 100.5 / 106.0 / 107.0During this I had the CPU locked at 4.0 GHz to minimize run to run variation. When CPU was left stock and allowed to boost, results were all over the place. When kept at 4.0GHz, the performance was VERY steady, with sigma ~1 FPS for AVG and under 1 FPS for 5% lows. As an example, for the 16 runs that I did for 3600 & 3800 w/ subtimings tuned (8 each) only 3 runs for 5% lows were not a 106 or 107 (2 105s on 3600 and one 108 on 3800). Even though there's only 1 FPS difference between the 3800 and 3600 tuned subs 5% lows, the variation was low enough that I am confident that the difference is statistically significant.Overall it demonstrates just how much improvement can be had from subtimings. Sure speed and latency are important, but 3200 16-18-18 --> 3600 14-19-16 offered slightly less improvement than just tightening subtimings at 3600 or 3800. I'm sure 3800 would offer even more improvement if I didn't have to drop to 2T command rate, but that's what it took. 1T wasn't stable even at 3666 20-22-22.Overall, I'm pretty happy with this from a kit of memory that was 16GB for $80 including tax and shipping. Sure b-die would do better, but it's way more pricey. Considering I don't often game in CPU limited scenarios anyway, expensive memory doesn't make sense. This kit was great with a midrange price, but able to overclock to decidedly higher than midrange performance.