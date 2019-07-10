Post your Zen 2/2+ memory speeds!

Thought it would be a good idea to start a centralized thread as a sequel to the thread by bobzdar.
https://hardforum.com/threads/post-your-ryzen-memory-speeds.1927366/
It would be good to see what setups do the best for benches, real world gaming, etc.
The more info the better, but try to keep it organized for easier comparisons in the future:
Hardware Used (cpu, ram, MB, etc)
CPU clock speed and voltages/settings
F clock settings and speeds
Bios version
Other software (windows version)
Ram speed and voltage
Primary timings
Other timings or a screenshot.
Benchmarks (Aida 64, Cinebench, games, etc)
Let the hours of tweaking commence!
(but not me, I will have to wait a few months )
