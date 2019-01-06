Post Your Workstations 2019

Discussion in 'Case Mod Gallery' started by Commander Shepard, Jan 6, 2019.

    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    [H]appy New Year!

    desk.jpg
     
    Olaf16

    Olaf16 n00b

    Compared with other posts in the old threads, I feel kinda left behind. But I just don't want to spend a lot of time/energy/money in setting up something beautiful, which I rarely use or doesn't add up to my productivity.

    Not counting the 1 day I work from home per week, I at max sit 10 hours for private reasons per week in my office room - In the winter, even less in the summer.

    First Pic is my normal desktop (In the left corner you can see a part of the docking station for my business notebook).
    Second pic is my NAS/Server corner - The 2 PCs on top are identical and are for testing purposes (Building clients etc. - You can't test everything with a VM). The HP and Synology have modified coolers and you can't hear them - especially since I mostly let music play. (Should get small rack anyways)
     

    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    Built the desk out of acacia wood and black iron pipe. The chest on the left, is a sub-woofer enclosure.


    20190110_143126.jpg
    Edit > adding night shot.
    20190113_205234.jpg

    Edit - custom loop added
    20190315_112459.jpg
     
    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    I ==Like the lamp.
    What speakers are those? I'm needing to build or buy some desktop speakers for mine.
     
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    I'm just a big fan of great audio. I work at home and am on the computer up to 12-14 hours/day. I figure it's well worth investing some $$ to get excellent audio for games, music, video, etc.
     
    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    I agree very much. Home office for me too.
     
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    IMG_2631.JPG

    IMG_2629.JPG

    This was the setup last week,
    IMG_1699-cropped4.jpg
     
    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    cdabc123

    cdabc123 2[H]4U

    i got abunch that i use so im about to spam some pics :p
    01313_ckoPFUDsO8i_1200x900.jpg 00R0R_84CPZuwgbLf_1200x900.jpg IMG_20180519_223157.jpg 6.png
    IMG_20181106_135726.jpg
     
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    Those are M-Audio BX5. they are pretty decent. Generally sell for $150 each, but I got them on sale for $75 each a few years ago.

    I am using a pair of Alesis M1 Active MK2 monitors on my gaming setup. I've had these speakers for over 13 years now. I am using an M-Audio BX Subwoofer which were paired with the BX5's when I had them down here in the garage, but swapped the speakers a year and half ago.
    IMG_2159.JPG
     
    mangapc

    mangapc Limp Gawd

    This is an awesome custom built desk. I was designing something similar last year.
     
    mord

    mord Limp Gawd

    Thanks.

    I highly recommend the Acacia wood. It is considerably harder than Oak and tools very well. At least in my experience it isn't brittle or chip prone at all. I had no trouble routing edges in it with no breakout even routing with the spin.

    20190102_205605.jpg

    I made another desk for my "office desk" with the same wood.
    20190111_120318.jpg 20190111_120325.jpg =
     
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    babelmh13

    babelmh13 Limp Gawd

    Where did you get that wall clock?? Been looking for one similar to that for a while
     
    Commander Shepard

    Commander Shepard 2[H]4U

    Found it on eBay a few years ago. Think I paid about $100 for it.
     
    AthlonXP

    AthlonXP [H]ard as it Gets

    Just built some new desks:

    IMG_4502.jpg
     
    Spun Ducky

    Spun Ducky Gawd

    What are the 2 monitors? The left one looks like maybe the Dell 38"?
     
    AthlonXP

    AthlonXP [H]ard as it Gets

    They are both 34 inch Monitors. The one on the left is a U3415W and the one on the right is the Alienware 34 inch.
     
    Henderjc

    Henderjc n00b

    I just cut and fit a kitchen counter top into the his and her gaming station over the weekend. This was to replace cheap table tops that was showing some wear. I also did some cable management. IMG_20190118_131525.jpg IMG_20190119_173356.jpg
     
    GamerAddict76

    GamerAddict76 n00b

    Apologize for the potato quality pics. I need better lighting in here. I do prefer it a bat cave though. lol Almost all the systems are hooked up and playable. I am bout to replace the crappy triple 24's with some decent 1080 gaming monitors.

    (Ignore the cord under the desk, just dumping some files off an old system before giving it to my brother)

    5nvcunw.jpg

    eJchboE.jpg

    bYzypLr.jpg

    pJIK3RM.jpg
     
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Room is a mess atm but I did get my i7 7820X back from RMA and built a backup pc with that

    rebuilt X299.jpg

    Cable management is a bit iffy as there is not much on top to route cables trough, also the radiator did not fit up there but should be fine at the front.

    Case is a Corsair carbide 275R (went on the cheaper side for a backup pc) it's nice for the price, bit tight but will do just fine.
     
    managerman

    managerman Limp Gawd

    It's been 5 years since my last "epic" build....but after 3 months, I am almost at the finish line...

    Build Log ----> HERE

    -M

    2019BucketListCorvette (2 of 43).JPG

    2019BucketListCorvette (33 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (31 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (29 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (15 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (17 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (13 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (11 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (7 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (21 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (25 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (33 of 43).JPG 2019BucketListCorvette (40 of 43).JPG
     
    fenixv

    fenixv Gawd

    Your build is nuts. Where did you get the Apollo 11 prints from?
     
    managerman

    managerman Limp Gawd

    That is a great question. Thanks for asking. The two prints on the left of Armstrong and Aldrin are prints taken from the actual film negatives from the camera both astronauts used. My dad worked for Eastman Kodak for 35 years and was able to get prints from someone inside the company. I have had them all my life..they were on the wall in my bedroom when I was just a little kid....

    The other print of Buzz Aldrin was a print I received when I met him in person about 20 years ago...he signed the photo and then I incorporated it into a custom frame with all the Apollo mission patches.

    -M
     
    .Gunfire

    .Gunfire Limp Gawd

    Not gonna lie, I'm a little more jealous of the prints than that insane build :p
     
    mangapc

    mangapc Limp Gawd

    Now this is a badass wall display computer.
     
    schizrade

    schizrade [H]ardness Supreme

    Work...

    Tpy6t5p.jpg
     
    mullet

    mullet [H]ard|Gawd

    Same ole junk

    xGs60TC.jpg
     
    Henderjc

    Henderjc n00b

    Updated the 'Hers & His' dual pc case and did my first hard tubing. She gets the pink fluid.

    Nearly all water cooling parts were from aliexpress. If I could do the bends over again it would be better. Maybe when it's time to move on from the 1080tis. IMG_20190307_194801.jpg IMG_20190307_194810.jpg IMG_20190307_193301.jpg IMG_20190307_193752.jpg
    IMG_20190307_195554.jpg
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Fritzz

    Fritzz Gawd

    It was in his signature: LIAN-LI PC-A70B
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Ah I see. Too bad they don't make em of this quality any more. I'd love to have an all aluminum Lian Li case.
     
    Hakaba

    Hakaba Gawd

    Shot 1.jpg Shot 2.jpg

    Here is my home away from home.
     
    Spoom

    Spoom n00b

    I love that wall mounted PC!! That is pretty amazing, nice job!
     
    mullet

    mullet [H]ard|Gawd

    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    rtangwai

    rtangwai [H]ard|Gawd

    They aren't - try adding products to your cart and see what happens.
     
    mullet

    mullet [H]ard|Gawd

    Sorry about that I didn't try adding to the cart, I just assumed. I started looking at cases which I haven't looked at in 5 years and their isn't any cases I like today. I guess I will hold on to my dinosaur.
     
