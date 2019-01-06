Post Your Workstations 2019

That is a great question. Thanks for asking. The two prints on the left of Armstrong and Aldrin are prints taken from the actual film negatives from the camera both astronauts used. My dad worked for Eastman Kodak for 35 years and was able to get prints from someone inside the company. I have had them all my life..they were on the wall in my bedroom when I was just a little kid....



The other print of Buzz Aldrin was a print I received when I met him in person about 20 years ago...he signed the photo and then I incorporated it into a custom frame with all the Apollo mission patches.



-M

Click to expand...