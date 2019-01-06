Post Your Workstations 2019

Separate names with a comma.
[H]appy New Year!
Compared with other posts in the old threads, I feel kinda left behind. But I just don't want to spend a lot of time/energy/money in setting up something beautiful, which I rarely use or doesn't add up to my productivity.
Not counting the 1 day I work from home per week, I at max sit 10 hours for private reasons per week in my office room - In the winter, even less in the summer.
First Pic is my normal desktop (In the left corner you can see a part of the docking station for my business notebook).
Second pic is my NAS/Server corner - The 2 PCs on top are identical and are for testing purposes (Building clients etc. - You can't test everything with a VM). The HP and Synology have modified coolers and you can't hear them - especially since I mostly let music play. (Should get small rack anyways)
Built the desk out of acacia wood and black iron pipe. The chest on the left, is a sub-woofer enclosure.
Edit > adding night shot.
Edit - custom loop added
I ==Like the lamp.
What speakers are those? I'm needing to build or buy some desktop speakers for mine.
Thanks, man! Your desk is badass!
KEF LS50
Desk lamp
Do you work with audio, or just really like music?
I'm just a big fan of great audio. I work at home and am on the computer up to 12-14 hours/day. I figure it's well worth investing some $$ to get excellent audio for games, music, video, etc.
I agree very much. Home office for me too.
This was the setup last week,
What speakers are those? You guy's are making me really want an audio upgrade.
i got abunch that i use so im about to spam some pics
Those are M-Audio BX5. they are pretty decent. Generally sell for $150 each, but I got them on sale for $75 each a few years ago.
I am using a pair of Alesis M1 Active MK2 monitors on my gaming setup. I've had these speakers for over 13 years now. I am using an M-Audio BX Subwoofer which were paired with the BX5's when I had them down here in the garage, but swapped the speakers a year and half ago.
This is an awesome custom built desk. I was designing something similar last year.
Thanks.
I highly recommend the Acacia wood. It is considerably harder than Oak and tools very well. At least in my experience it isn't brittle or chip prone at all. I had no trouble routing edges in it with no breakout even routing with the spin.
I made another desk for my "office desk" with the same wood.
I wish I had the patience do do something like this...
Where did you get that wall clock?? Been looking for one similar to that for a while
Found it on eBay a few years ago. Think I paid about $100 for it.
Just built some new desks:
What are the 2 monitors? The left one looks like maybe the Dell 38"?
They are both 34 inch Monitors. The one on the left is a U3415W and the one on the right is the Alienware 34 inch.
I just cut and fit a kitchen counter top into the his and her gaming station over the weekend. This was to replace cheap table tops that was showing some wear. I also did some cable management.
Apologize for the potato quality pics. I need better lighting in here. I do prefer it a bat cave though. lol Almost all the systems are hooked up and playable. I am bout to replace the crappy triple 24's with some decent 1080 gaming monitors.
(Ignore the cord under the desk, just dumping some files off an old system before giving it to my brother)
Room is a mess atm but I did get my i7 7820X back from RMA and built a backup pc with that
Cable management is a bit iffy as there is not much on top to route cables trough, also the radiator did not fit up there but should be fine at the front.
Case is a Corsair carbide 275R (went on the cheaper side for a backup pc) it's nice for the price, bit tight but will do just fine.
It's been 5 years since my last "epic" build....but after 3 months, I am almost at the finish line...
Build Log ----> HERE
-M
Your build is nuts. Where did you get the Apollo 11 prints from?
That is a great question. Thanks for asking. The two prints on the left of Armstrong and Aldrin are prints taken from the actual film negatives from the camera both astronauts used. My dad worked for Eastman Kodak for 35 years and was able to get prints from someone inside the company. I have had them all my life..they were on the wall in my bedroom when I was just a little kid....
The other print of Buzz Aldrin was a print I received when I met him in person about 20 years ago...he signed the photo and then I incorporated it into a custom frame with all the Apollo mission patches.
-M
Not gonna lie, I'm a little more jealous of the prints than that insane build
Now this is a badass wall display computer.
Work...
Same ole junk
Updated the 'Hers & His' dual pc case and did my first hard tubing. She gets the pink fluid.
Nearly all water cooling parts were from aliexpress. If I could do the bends over again it would be better. Maybe when it's time to move on from the 1080tis.
Damn that case is clean, which one is it?
It was in his signature: LIAN-LI PC-A70B
Ah I see. Too bad they don't make em of this quality any more. I'd love to have an all aluminum Lian Li case.
Here is my home away from home.
I love that wall mounted PC!! That is pretty amazing, nice job!
Wow, cant believe Xoxide is still in business....cool!
They aren't - try adding products to your cart and see what happens.
Sorry about that I didn't try adding to the cart, I just assumed. I started looking at cases which I haven't looked at in 5 years and their isn't any cases I like today. I guess I will hold on to my dinosaur.