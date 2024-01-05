Post Your Workstation | Rig | Setup 2024

l337*g0at

l337*g0at

Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2001
Messages
575
I figured I'd relieve the standard boss man from creating this years 2024 showcase!

Here is mine, fresh for 2024!

IMG_2817.jpg



IMG_2816.jpg



I'm moving from my condo to a house this year, so I have decided not to waste too much time on the cable management. I will get that done once I am set in place and going to be there for the rest of my days.... hehe


SHOW THEM OFF!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top