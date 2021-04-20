Post Your Mining Rigs

The messier the better. I'll start off first. I started with some metal rigs from China and building my own out of wood before realizing a $20 rack from Home Depot is cheaper, better, and faster to setup with the only downsides being portability and size. Cable management is not my forte so I'm seriously considering buying some grow tents to hide these embarrassments. I recently got rid of about 10 GPUs to swap out for some new ones arriving soon, so it's a little cleaner than normal right now.