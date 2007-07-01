Post your coolermaster stacker 830,831,832

I'm in the process of painting mine and adding a window to my 830 evo, so if anybody has any window pics, etc., please do post
(although I think there is another coolermaster thread with some 830's thrown in there...)
I want that case but i was wondering, how heavy is it? Should be very sturdy.
Heres my Stacker 832: (I'm new here BTW )
Find a store where you can physically see and touch the two cases.
The P180 is crap compared to the Stacker and Stacker Evo.
Clean cabling is possible. It is all about the routing. Here are some 83x builds.
Phase
Coolit
And,just to show you that nothing is hiding by the picture angle
ahh i see. im just wondering why everywhere i go people are raving about how good the p180 ranges are.
On it's own, the P180b and P190 are great cases. But compared to the Stackers (particularly the Stacker Evo), they are crap. The Stacker is MUCH larger on the inside and the build quality is rock solid. If you can pick up the case, because they are very heavy, it's an idea solution for the giant graphics cards hitting the market.
I had these posted in here and i guess they got deleted so if they need to be deleted my bad. (pics taken before i built it)
Specs
-E6850
-MSI 8800GTS 640MB Overclocked
-Mushkin ddr2 1066
-Coolermaster 1000watt PSU
-EVGA 680i SE
- Two 160's in RAID 0 and Two 500's