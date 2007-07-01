Post your coolermaster stacker 830,831,832

N

nepstar

n00b
Joined
Jun 14, 2007
Messages
38
Post here some pictures of your coolermaster stacker 830,831,832
modded or not just post them :)
 
T

ThinJ

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
733
Finished.jpg


stackernight.jpg


Stacker830.jpg


Bottom one's the way I have it setup now, minus the side. I thought I had a pic of it with the side on in my photobucket but I was (apparantly) mistaken.
 
M

Moddest Mouse

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 19, 2006
Messages
231
thinj, the bottom pic is amazing! i dont like the case with the side cover on, but the bottom pic :eek:

you should make a window for it rather than the hexmesh looking side that you have now.
 
T

ThinJ

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
733
I actually like the mesh and as it happens kind of require it. My house lacks A/C so the case's open airflow is really a huge plus.

That and the mesh helps visually hide that I have lots of wiring and wasn't clever enough to find places to hide it all :(
 
J

jcazes

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2007
Messages
290
I'm in the process of painting mine and adding a window to my 830 evo, so if anybody has any window pics, etc., please do post :D

(although I think there is another coolermaster thread with some 830's thrown in there...)
 
P

pseud0

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2005
Messages
39
jcazes said:
I'm in the process of painting mine and adding a window to my 830 evo, so if anybody has any window pics, etc., please do post :D

(although I think there is another coolermaster thread with some 830's thrown in there...)
Click to expand...

What color are you painting it, and with what?
I've seen custom stacker pictures with red interiors and such that look AMAZING, but figured I needed industrial tools to achieve a good looking paint job
 
Y

YoNeX

Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2006
Messages
911
Has anyone figured out how to effectively hide the wires in the 830? Wire management is a pain :(
 
T

ThinJ

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
733
I never once considered moving the second front intake fan to the top slots and moving the other stuff to the middle. That would solve a lot of my wiring issues.
 
A

Apallohadas

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 6, 2004
Messages
2,795
Ok, think I'm done upgrading for the year. Here we go!

Video card (8800 GTX)

computer_001.jpg


Motherboard (XFX 680i A+)

computer_003.jpg

computer_008.jpg


CPU (Q6600)

computer_004.jpg


Memory (OCZ DDR2 800 - 4GB)

computer_006.jpg


CPU cooler and fans (GeminII)

computer_007.jpg

computer_005.jpg


Case (Old case left, new case on the right. Stacker Evo)

computer_010.jpg

computer_011.jpg

computer_014.jpg

computer_012.jpg


Motherboard, memory, Video card mounted

computer_012.jpg


See how close the fans from the CPU cooler are to the rear exhaust?

computer_013.jpg


Lastly, my technical supervisor.

computer_002.jpg
 
Y

YoNeX

Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2006
Messages
911
Really nice Apallohadas. A quick question, do you have enough room to use the 4 fans side mount?
 
R

RiZnO

Gawd
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
928
Right after install....havent really fined tuned the wiring yet or might just leave it like that..

000_0094.jpg

IMG_0093.jpg


and I know the ek flow is reversed Ive had it a million different ways with flow sequence and nothing really changes the temps for better or worse
EkWave/Swiftech Stealth/D5/Pa120.2w4Yatelows
 
T

ThinJ

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
733
thebeephaha said:
Heres my Stacker 832: (I'm new here BTW :D )

_DSC5668.JPG
Click to expand...

This is an awesome, more imaginative, and entirely more well thought-out layout for this case than I managed. I think I may just steal it from you when I do my mobo/proc upgrade this coming wednesday ;)

Bravo on the build. I'm jealous of all the black tower owners. Silver was the only color available when I bought mine :|
 
T

thebeephaha

2[H]4U
Joined
May 27, 2007
Messages
2,054
Thanks, the case really is a beast to build, I redid it inside a few times till I liked how it was done.
 
P

pseud0

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2005
Messages
39
only bad thing i read about it is the cable management. anyone want to share how they did theirs?
 
A

Apallohadas

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 6, 2004
Messages
2,795
Find a store where you can physically see and touch the two cases.

The P180 is crap compared to the Stacker and Stacker Evo.
 
H

HeavyH20

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2004
Messages
1,180
Clean cabling is possible. It is all about the routing. Here are some 83x builds.

Phase

cm830phasewx4.jpg


Coolit

sidefp4.jpg


And,just to show you that nothing is hiding by the picture angle

frontwiringqy2.jpg
 
J

jonneymendoza

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 11, 2004
Messages
6,281
Apallohadas said:
Find a store where you can physically see and touch the two cases.

The P180 is crap compared to the Stacker and Stacker Evo.
Click to expand...

very hard to do that in the UK has there is hardly any shops that sell these types of cases, nevermind a bloody quad core cpu much less.

what are other peoples opinions about the p180 vs the stacker? i am interested in the stacker has it appears to be bigger and has alot of space inside it
 
C

Captain Slow

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
280
P180 is plastic and cramped, and it breaks easily. Compared to the Stacker range, it's a bit crap.

Stacker is definitely worth it if you have the money.
 
J

jonneymendoza

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 11, 2004
Messages
6,281
ahh i see. im just wondering why everywhere i go people are raving about how good the p180 ranges are.
 
C

Captain Slow

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
280
I think they're all delusional. The P180 is a good case if you've got about $200 or less to put into it, anymore and you're into Lian-Li and Silverstone territory.
 
X

-(Xyphox)-

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 9, 2004
Messages
6,518
HeavyH20 said:
Clean cabling is possible. It is all about the routing. Here are some 83x builds.

Phase

cm830phasewx4.jpg


Coolit

sidefp4.jpg


And,just to show you that nothing is hiding by the picture angle

frontwiringqy2.jpg
Click to expand...

wow, great setup... Cabling is super super clean
 
A

Apallohadas

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 6, 2004
Messages
2,795
jonneymendoza said:
ahh i see. im just wondering why everywhere i go people are raving about how good the p180 ranges are.
Click to expand...

On it's own, the P180b and P190 are great cases. But compared to the Stackers (particularly the Stacker Evo), they are crap. The Stacker is MUCH larger on the inside and the build quality is rock solid. If you can pick up the case, because they are very heavy, it's an idea solution for the giant graphics cards hitting the market.
 
J

jonneymendoza

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 11, 2004
Messages
6,281
Apallohadas said:
On it's own, the P180b and P190 are great cases. But compared to the Stackers (particularly the Stacker Evo), they are crap. The Stacker is MUCH larger on the inside and the build quality is rock solid. If you can pick up the case, because they are very heavy, it's an idea solution for the giant graphics cards hitting the market.
Click to expand...

cool i particularly like the look on the inside of the case. dispite he case have lots of 120m fans, is it quiet like the p180's are appeared to be? at the moment i have the legendary chieftec matrix tower case and man that case is HUGE but the width is not has big has this one, its just a very "tall" case.

i need a case with lots of room for potential extra hdd's and maybe even a water cool system if im brave enough :cool:

i may not need water cooling has im hardly gunna do any OC anyway but if i do some OC it will only be a small increase if that. im planning on getting a quad core cpu and surely i dont need to OC it has it is?
 
T

Tr0j4nM4x1mus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2007
Messages
244
StackerResize4.jpg

StackerResize2.jpg


I had these posted in here and i guess they got deleted so if they need to be deleted my bad. (pics taken before i built it)

Specs
-E6850
-MSI 8800GTS 640MB Overclocked
-Mushkin ddr2 1066
-Coolermaster 1000watt PSU
-EVGA 680i SE
- Two 160's in RAID 0 and Two 500's
 
J

jonneymendoza

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 11, 2004
Messages
6,281
Tr0j4nM4x1mus said:
StackerResize4.jpg

StackerResize2.jpg


I had these posted in here and i guess they got deleted so if they need to be deleted my bad. (pics taken before i built it)

Specs
-E6850
-MSI 8800GTS 640MB Overclocked
-Mushkin ddr2 1066
-Coolermaster 1000watt PSU
-EVGA 680i SE
- Two 160's in RAID 0 and Two 500's
Click to expand...

that looks nice, did you paint that yourself? nice colour and does anybody know where you can purcahse a window side panel for it?
 
T

Tr0j4nM4x1mus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2007
Messages
244
Yeah my dad paints cars so we took the case apart and painted it at the body shop where he works. I've been lookin for a side panel window as well and i'm not sure where to look.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top