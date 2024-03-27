- possible to use larger NMVe drive than supported by Intel chipset spec??

I'm wondering if a 4 TB drive will work in my Lenovo T14s laptop. I seem to recall that the Intel SoC Chipset for that machine was limited to 2 TB. Is that a built-in limitation, or simply the max NMVe drive size that was available for testing when the spec was developed?

My Lenovo laptop has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. Because Lenovo charges so much for things like a larger NMVe drive and extra RAM, I got a "build your own PC" model so I could get the RAM I wanted but the lowest cost NVMe drive, 256 GB, which is a joke for a good laptop. When I ordered this machine, Lenovo offered only a max 1 TB drive, but I read somewhere that the Intel chipset would support 2 TB. To keep the cost down I ordered the machine with the 256 GB drive, but replaced it with a 2 TB drive I got from The Egg. Worked fine and I never looked back.

I tried to find that chipset data sheet the other day, but I could not.
 
Well, my mini-me box has that exact same cpu & is running & boots from a 4TB WD 850X just fine right now, so unless it is a limitation of the mobo/chipset or some other component, I would tend to think that maybe 4TB drives weren't readily available when your machine was made, so they just stuck with what they could get their hands on :)
 
First I have to order one of these babies. I am the OP on this thread https://hardforum.com/threads/trust...-lower-cost-or-big-name-like-samsung.2034168/
.
Thanks. Good to know.
 
