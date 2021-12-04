Possible to Restore Oxidized Front Mesh?

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
128
Hello,

I have CoolerMaster MB511RGB case. I used to wipe front mesh with baby wipes and noticed it started rusting. Support told me that moisture causes paint to oxidize. They should include this detail in product's sheet.

The case is out of warranty so I wonder if it's possible to restore front mesh. I heard people do these things successfully to their cases.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
34,149
baby wipes are for babies and moisture on metal causing rust is normal. pop it out and paint it.
 
