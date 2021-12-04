Possible to Restore Oxidized Front Mesh?

Hello,
I have CoolerMaster MB511RGB case. I used to wipe front mesh with baby wipes and noticed it started rusting. Support told me that moisture causes paint to oxidize. They should include this detail in product's sheet.
The case is out of warranty so I wonder if it's possible to restore front mesh. I heard people do these things successfully to their cases.
