Possible RTX 3080 Ti FE?

I haven't been able to verify this particular tweet, so please don't take it as gospel, but it would be interesting if this is indeed true:
RTX 3080 Ti FE:
PG133-SKU15,
GA102-250-KD-A1,
20GB GD6X,
he same FP32 count as 3090,
10496FP32, the same MEM speed and TGP as 3080,
no NVLINK.
Source:
https://twitter.com/kopite7kimi/status/1323785556417863680
Also mentioned on several tech websites, but still referencing the above tweet:
https://www.techradar.com/news/nvid...gpu-with-20gb-of-vram-to-take-on-amd-big-navi
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-20-gb-graphics-card-specs-leak/
