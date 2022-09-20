Portal with RTX

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,328
Who would have saw this coming?
They were more showcasing the modding toolkit that lets games to be remastered for RTX. And the difference is far more striking with older games than the newest AAA games, not to mention the RT performance hit is lower on older games with typically less polys and complexity.Odd choice I thought, not a game I really think of to showcase RTX tech.
Ah that makes sense, I was not watching so couldn't pick up on that. Here's to hoping a bunch of older games get the RTX remaster then!Because they weren't showcasing RTX. They were showcasing a toolkit that allows games to be remastered for RTX. And the difference is far more striking with older games than the newest AAA games.
