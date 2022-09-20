Portal with RTX

Furious_Styles said:
Odd choice I thought, not a game I really think of to showcase RTX tech.
They were more showcasing the modding toolkit that lets games to be remastered for RTX. And the difference is far more striking with older games than the newest AAA games, not to mention the RT performance hit is lower on older games with typically less polys and complexity.
 
DPI said:
Because they weren't showcasing RTX. They were showcasing a toolkit that allows games to be remastered for RTX. And the difference is far more striking with older games than the newest AAA games.
Ah that makes sense, I was not watching so couldn't pick up on that. Here's to hoping a bunch of older games get the RTX remaster then!
 
DPI said:
They were more showcasing the modding toolkit that lets games to be remastered for RTX. And the difference is far more striking with older games than the newest AAA games, not to mention the RT performance hit is lower on older games with typically less polys and complexity.
Do you think a lot of remasters will likely pick up on this?
 
