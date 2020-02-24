Pop OS and hardware upgrades

My Plex/Gaming whore is getting an upgrade. Plex duties will now be served by an X58 Xeon combo under Win 10. I'm looking to have just a pure Linux gamer. So the 4770k and motherboard are pending sale and I have a 2700x with a Asus ROG Strix B450-F filling the void.



My question is, can I get away with cloning the current ssd to an NVME, or is it best practice to just do a clean install?



I hear so much about how resilient Linux is when swapping hardware. Just looking for some tips.