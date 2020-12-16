Plumbing Around a Removed Water Cooled Card

Just documented my exercise in removing my water cooled 2080 Ti and putting in an air cooled 6900 XT. Will get a block on that 6900 XT when AlphaCool or XSPC get a block out. Also, ran out of tubing to make the journey as I did not plan very well, so I mated the two lines with and extra set of quick disconnects I had on hand.Laid it down on the its side so I could put a compression fitting on the pump outlet along with some hose so I could stand it back up and drain it into a bucket in the garage. Made myself a little QD valve so I had a way to turn it on and off. Worked out well.I have used this for years to grease and seal my compression fittings. A TINY amount on the hose barbs lets you put the hose on easier and come off easier later. Also keeps it from drying out at the fittings.Drained out and getting the tubing removed on the GPU.Fitted back up with a QD to make the span. I thought I was out of hose, but found some later, after I filled it back up of course. Duh.Have used Koolance additive for years, but this XSPC ECX is doing great. I have two more systems that have had this in them for over two years and those look GREAT! Started using clear so it would easier to see issues if you have those in blocks, hoses, etc.Leak test, burping.6900 XT in!My water cooling "work area" in my garage that really needs to be cleaned up badly.In and working as expected! w00t!!1