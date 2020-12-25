Plugin that supports Temporary Cookies Firefox

Using the old Firefox (and later Waterfox), I used "Cookie Monster." I liked this, because I could block all cookies (in FF) and then white list them or just give a page temporary permission to set a cookie (which went away when I removed it or when the browser restarted it.



EX: I go to ESPN.com. I say I want to allow a cookie, but only till i restart (or delete it). I close the browser, and then restart it and ESPN cannot set a cookie.

I'm trying to find a cookie manager with that capability, but havne't found one so far. It also appears that FF no longers cookies to be set if you choose to block them all.

I"m currently trying Cookiebro, which has ways to block all cookies that aren't white listed, but AFAICT it has no way to give a site temporary permission.

Is there any that will work with G3.0.2 (64-bit) (based on Gecko 78.6) or Firefox 84



I'm also looking for a tab manager that works like the old Session Manager. There's a tab Session Manager, unlike the older version, if I close a tab, there's no way to reopen it (without opening a tab and going to that page manually). It's not bad, but I found that feature useful