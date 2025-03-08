plug protectors in UPS receptacles?

I have a UPS that I plug my computer into. It's the kind that's a little smaller than a shoe box and has about 10 receptacles (the part in which you plug in a computer, etc). A lot of dust accumulates on top of it. I am concerned that dust gets into the receptacles. I want to put plug protectors in the receptacles that I am not using. By plug protectors, I mean the plastic pieces that you put in the recepticle to protect it from young children putting their hands into the receptacles. This shows the product that I am talking about.
https://www.target.com/p/safety-1st-plug-protectors-36pack/-/A-14061588#lnk=sametab
Is it ok to use the product like that?
